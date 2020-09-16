Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,778 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Groupon by 232,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

GRPN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,210. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. Groupon Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $791.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.19.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $395.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.27 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Groupon Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,392,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,617,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,224.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

