James J. Filler Buys 500 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 839,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,096,370.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $93.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st.

CNBKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 278.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 84.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

