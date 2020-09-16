J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JSAIY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.