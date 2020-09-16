J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JSAIY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.48. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

