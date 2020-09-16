ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITUS in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ANIX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. 434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,614. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. ITUS has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,020,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,278.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

