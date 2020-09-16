Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka Sells 395 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $23,032.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,193.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Itron stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.97. 1,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 2,944.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Itron during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Itron by 331.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 39.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Itron by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

