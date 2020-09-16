iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 1,444.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,591 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 8,290.4% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86.

