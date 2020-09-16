Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $74.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.
IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.
In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,314 shares of company stock worth $3,272,112. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.52.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.
Featured Article: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.