Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,623. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $881,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,580,121.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,314 shares of company stock worth $3,272,112 over the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

