Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,522 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,191,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,440,000 after acquiring an additional 284,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.87. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,642. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.