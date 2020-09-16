Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

ITCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

ITCI stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,465,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,600.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

