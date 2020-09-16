Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of XENT opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 436,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

