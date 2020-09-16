Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,813 shares of company stock worth $16,212,323 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

