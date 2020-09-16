Insula 1-Day Volume Tops $1,745.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Insula token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market capitalization of $177,114.22 and approximately $1,745.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insula has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00084286 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00286095 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001100 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041951 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000420 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

ISLA is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,300 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

