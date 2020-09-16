Insight Chain (INB) Price Tops $0.96

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Insight Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00008825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $24.68 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $337.45 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00082952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00292511 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001098 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042027 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000423 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007783 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

