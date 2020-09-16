Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,278,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,036,902.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $20,800.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $23,400.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $24,400.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,738. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. Tyme Technologies Inc has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TYME shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

