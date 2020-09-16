Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $129.69 and last traded at $127.89, with a volume of 1012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

