Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Hill-Rom (NASDAQ:HRC) Financial Comparison

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inari Medical and Hill-Rom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hill-Rom 0 0 7 0 3.00

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.13%. Hill-Rom has a consensus target price of $122.71, suggesting a potential upside of 45.69%. Given Hill-Rom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hill-Rom is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and Hill-Rom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hill-Rom $2.91 billion 1.93 $152.20 million $5.08 16.58

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A Hill-Rom 7.05% 25.48% 8.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Inari Medical on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products comprising Vest System, VitalCough System, MetaNeb System, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, which comprise scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. Further, it is involved in the sales and rental of products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sales and rental of products directly to patients in the home; and sales to primary care facilities through distributors. Additionally, the company offers continuum of clinical care, including acute care and primary care, as well as clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

