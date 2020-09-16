Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMMU. Bank of America boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Immunomedics from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU stock opened at $84.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $86.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 349.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 48.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at about $1,206,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.