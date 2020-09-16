Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Get Immunic alerts:

IMUX opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $268.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). Analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunic news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.