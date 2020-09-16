Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Ramzi Haidamus Sells 10,000 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,254.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ramzi Haidamus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,970 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $60,009.30.

Shares of IMMR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. 3,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,425. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $222.95 million, a PE ratio of -41.45, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Immersion by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

