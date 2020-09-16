Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Down 41.5% in August

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,000 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,168. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.33 million, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICLK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iclick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

