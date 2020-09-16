i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BTIG Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $670.66 million, a PE ratio of -488.00 and a beta of 1.30.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,391,000 after buying an additional 101,440 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 161,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 5,940.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 770,711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 100,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.