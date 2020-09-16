HWG Holdings LP Acquires Shares of 3,506 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,147.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,230.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2,603.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,580.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

