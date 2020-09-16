Hush Price Reaches $0.0613 on Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Hush has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $606,767.29 and $208,579.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00533009 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00076332 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00057050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000869 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,892,030 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

