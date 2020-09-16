Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.19 ($43.76).

BOSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €24.11 ($28.36) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a twelve month high of €55.40 ($65.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -18.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

