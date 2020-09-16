Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,050 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.