Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Hubbell worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Hubbell by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,244,000 after buying an additional 38,882 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

