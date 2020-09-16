Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,380,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,934,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,921,000 after purchasing an additional 384,428 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,070,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 119.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,012 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

