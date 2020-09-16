Howard Coleman Buys 100,000 Shares of Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (ASX:TIP) Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (ASX:TIP) insider Howard Coleman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$64,800.00 ($46,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.56.

About Teaminvest Private Group

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in equity and debt investments in small medium enterprises. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia. It seeks to invest in companies having annual revenue greater then AUD 2.5 million ( $1.72 million) per annum. Teaminvest Private Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

