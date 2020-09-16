Howard Coleman Buys 100,000 Shares of Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (ASX:TIP) Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (ASX:TIP) insider Howard Coleman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$64,800.00 ($46,285.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.56.
About Teaminvest Private Group
Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Teaminvest Private Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teaminvest Private Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.