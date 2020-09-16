Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SVC. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,789,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.