Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $211.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 39.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.