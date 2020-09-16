Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at Barclays

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 213.30 ($2.79).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of LON HOC traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 236.40 ($3.09). 1,257,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.66.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.