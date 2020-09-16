Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has increased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:SNLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. 4,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

