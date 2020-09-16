High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE PCF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. 72,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.