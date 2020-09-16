High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE PCF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. 72,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
