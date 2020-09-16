Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

