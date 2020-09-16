HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €51.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.43 ($48.74).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

HLE opened at €44.54 ($52.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12 month high of €50.85 ($59.82). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.22.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.