HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.43 ($48.74).

ETR HLE opened at €44.54 ($52.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €40.78 and a 200 day moving average of €35.22.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

