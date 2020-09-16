Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Alexander Schuetz Sells 545 Shares

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Alexander Schuetz sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $21,876.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $251,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alexander Schuetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $127,530.00.

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,941. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

