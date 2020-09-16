HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the August 15th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.9 days.

Shares of HLBZF stock remained flat at $$64.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.