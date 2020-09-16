HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the August 15th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.9 days.
Shares of HLBZF stock remained flat at $$64.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $76.16.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
