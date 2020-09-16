Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) Short Interest Up 52.9% in August

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the August 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,550,746. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 579.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTBX. ValuEngine downgraded Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Heat Biologics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 807,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,350 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

