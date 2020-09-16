Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCAT. Truist Financial increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.82.

HCAT opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $41.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $65,959.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,162,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 928,018 shares of company stock worth $29,986,147. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 36,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 692,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after buying an additional 292,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 670.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 125,930 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

