Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells $1,162,120.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,162,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anita Pramoda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Anita Pramoda sold 4,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $125,840.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Anita Pramoda sold 30,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 143.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

