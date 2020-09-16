Head-To-Head Review: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $470.43 million 0.68 -$7.24 million $1.37 4.67 Hersha Hospitality Trust $529.96 million 0.47 -$3.67 million $1.94 3.29

Hersha Hospitality Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities -39.13% -10.73% -3.97% Hersha Hospitality Trust -25.97% -11.73% -4.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Preferred Apartment Communities and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 4 0 0 1.57

Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.31%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $5.36, indicating a potential downside of 16.16%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. At March 31, 2019, the Company was the approximate 97.9% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

