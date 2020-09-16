Head to Head Analysis: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) vs. Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 18.48 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -499.55 Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 119.48 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -14.92

Tandem Diabetes Care has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axonics Modulation Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -10.29% -12.88% -6.83% Axonics Modulation Technologies -155.91% -44.13% -36.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tandem Diabetes Care and Axonics Modulation Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 4 10 0 2.71 Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 9 0 3.00

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus target price of $112.57, suggesting a potential upside of 2.43%. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus target price of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.48%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Axonics Modulation Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. Its proprietary r-SNM System delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of urinary and fecal dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

