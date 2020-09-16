Head-To-Head Analysis: ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DRNA)

ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ERBA Diagnostics and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERBA Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $23.90 million 56.11 -$120.46 million ($1.76) -10.23

ERBA Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ERBA Diagnostics and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERBA Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 0 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $35.30, indicating a potential upside of 96.00%. Given Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ERBA Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares ERBA Diagnostics and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERBA Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -139.27% -79.65% -20.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.1% of ERBA Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ERBA Diagnostics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals beats ERBA Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERBA Diagnostics

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test kits or assays, and automated systems that are used to aid in the detection of disease markers primarily in the areas of autoimmune, infectious diseases, clinical chemistry, hematology, and diabetes testing. It manufactures scientific and laboratory instruments, such as Mago 4, Mago 4S, and Mago Plus systems, which perform tests in an automated mode; sells other diagnostic products manufactured by third parties in Italy; and develops, manufactures, and markets raw materials, such as antigens that are used in the production of diagnostic kits. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets autoimmune reagents and research products for use by research laboratories and commercial diagnostic manufacturers. In addition, the company provides instruments for blood cell counting and blood analysis; supplies reagents and other consumable materials; sells diabetic testing products, including the DS5 instrument, dispenser, and associated reagent kits, which measure long-term glucose control in diabetic patients; and offers equipment for use in the field of human and veterinary hematology. Further, it manufactures and sells liquid stable, diagnostics chemistry reagents used for in vitro diagnostics testing. The company markets its products through its sales force to hospitals, reference laboratories, clinical laboratories, and research laboratories, as well as to other commercial companies that manufacture diagnostic products in the United States; and through sales representatives and independent agents in Italy, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida. ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. is a subsidiary of ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Its principal development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and a program for an undisclosed rare liver disease. The company's development programs also comprise additional rare disease programs; a program for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia; and various programs in various therapeutic areas involving liver function. The company has strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

