Head to Head Analysis: ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Edison International (OTCMKTS:EIX)

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Edison International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Edison International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 1 0 1 0 2.00 Edison International 0 5 9 0 2.64

Edison International has a consensus price target of $70.79, indicating a potential upside of 37.42%. Given Edison International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Profitability

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 23.57% 32.19% 8.47% Edison International 9.42% 9.80% 2.35%

Risk & Volatility

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Edison International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.38 billion 2.89 $585.34 million N/A N/A Edison International $12.35 billion 1.58 $1.41 billion $4.70 10.96

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Dividends

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Edison International pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edison International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Edison International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Edison International beats ENGIE BRASIL EN/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

