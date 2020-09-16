Head-To-Head Analysis: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and HubSpot (NASDAQ:HUBS)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud 2.44% 16.68% 3.60% HubSpot -9.50% -3.90% -1.61%

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackbaud and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 0 4 1 0 2.20 HubSpot 0 4 15 0 2.79

Blackbaud currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.08%. HubSpot has a consensus price target of $245.74, indicating a potential downside of 13.02%. Given Blackbaud’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than HubSpot.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackbaud and HubSpot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $900.42 million 3.14 $11.91 million $1.27 44.87 HubSpot $674.86 million 19.08 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -830.97

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackbaud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Blackbaud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of HubSpot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackbaud beats HubSpot on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System. It also provides Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Smart Tuition, and Blackbaud Smart Aid financial management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Grantmaking, Blackbaud Award Management, FIMS, and Blackbaud Outcomes grant and award management solutions. In addition, the company offers organizational and program management solutions and services comprising Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; and Blackbaud Employee Giving and Blackbaud Employee Volunteering, and YourCause corporate social responsibility solutions. Further, it provides Blackbaud's SKY Intelligence analytics solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services. Additionally, the company offers customer support and maintenance, professional and managed, and training services. It has operations primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company markets its products through inbound go-to-market approach, marketing agency, and sales partners. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

