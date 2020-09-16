Haytham Henry Hodaly Sells 44,300 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.39, for a total transaction of C$3,118,277.00.

WPM opened at C$71.18 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$26.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

