Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) CEO Carlos Alberini Purchases 83,000 Shares

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) CEO Carlos Alberini bought 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carlos Alberini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Carlos Alberini acquired 100,000 shares of Guess? stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Guess? by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Guess? by 11.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guess? by 11.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

