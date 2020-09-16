Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $281.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.